Clyde Donald Davis, 86, of Tyler, Texas, and formerly of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 31, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 16, 1937, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Clarence and Ethel Land Davis.

Clyde graduated from Liberty High School in Liberty, with the class of 1955. He embarked on a distinguished twenty-six-year career as a superintendent in the oil and gas industry with Exxon in Smith Point, Texas. Clyde was dedicated in his faith in the Lord and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Liberty, where he also volunteered his time over the years.

Clyde’s passion for life extended to his love for hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. He found joy in catching catfish and running trot lines. He was known for his generosity, selflessness, and a keen sense of humor.

In their grief, family and friends remember Clyde for his warm spirit, enduring love, and the laughter he brought to those fortunate enough to share in his company.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings Georgia Morehead, Everett Davis, and Mildred Foster. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Minnie Massey Davis of Tyler; his children Gregg Davis and wife Rebecca of Tyler, Mary Beth Breeden of Sour Lake; his grandchildren Erin Jones of Beaumont, Evan McNeill and wife Natasha of Beaumont, Courtney McNeill of Sour Lake, Sarah Davis of Tyler, Cash Davis of Tyler, and Jacy Breeden of Sour Lake; his five great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Evan McNeal, Cash Davis, Greg Shivers, Charles Post, Albert Canon, and Norman Canon.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am on Monday, January 8, 2024, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home, with Brother Ken Davis, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

