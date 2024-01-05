Lowell Lewis Howell, 86, of Rusk, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Lowell Howell was born to Ollie Lois Baker and Harvey Howell on August 2, 1937, in Grantsburg, Illinois. Proudly served in the US Air Force. His plan was to be a pilot, but on a test flight he passed out. That kept him on the ground as a mechanic for F-101 Voodoo Jet. His Air Force career took him to Guam, England, and Africa.

Lowell married Bessie Chrisley on December 8th, 1962. They lived in Highlands, Texas, where they raised 5 children. From there they lived in Crosby, Liberty, and Rusk. He was devoted to his wife, Bessie. When she was in the hospital and rehab, he drove to Tyler every day for a whole month to visit her. He always told everyone, “She’s the brains of the family.”

Lowell had a great work ethic, he worked as a crane operator at Armed Steel, Eastham Home Center, and the City of Baytown Parks and Rec from which he retired. In his free time, He was a Jack of all trades, he could fix just about anything and was always thinking of how to make things better. He loved to buy and restored mustangs from the 60s. He would then sell them when he got them running again. Before he had an AC installed in the family home, he took an AC repair class at Lee College to learn how to maintain and repair the AC.

Lowell purchased land in Rusk in 1977. He cleared a spot, dug out the side of a hill, drew up a plan, poured a slab, put in plumbing, learned to lay block walls, put up a roof, framed out walls, sheetrocked, put in electrical, and so much more over a 45 year span to build his camp house debt free. Every nail was set by the hands of a hardworking man. Almost 2 years ago, he got to move up to that camp house and live in the woods he loved. He loved the trees that surrounded the house and loved to make wood fires on the chilly days. Most of all he loved to sit out on his porch and watch the rain fall from the roof onto the ground.

Grandpa, Lowell was a kid magnet, they followed him around imitating his actions. It was not unusual for him to crank up the tractor and trailer for rides around the Rusk property. He taught them how to swing, ride a bike, and to pull his finger. There were always treats of neapolitan ice cream, hot cocoa, and chocolate milk. He even had a grandson eating pickled okra with him.

Lowell is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Armond Howell; sister, Doris Howell. He is survived by his wife, Bessie Mae Howell; children, John Howell, Lowell D Howell, Cindy Austin, Nadine Carroll, Michael Howell and wife Martina; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.



Phrases Lowell was known for included:

“I just want to be me.”

“You can do what you want, but if it were me I’d…”

“Sit down and tell me a war story.”

And to every nurse, he would say, “Take care of yourself and don’t get old like me.”

For the most part, He was a soft spoken man, and closed his last days quietly. In the same house that he loved and built with his own two hands, he took his last breath with a look of contentment.

