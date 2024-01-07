Janice Lynn Pfiester was born November 4, 1945 in Cleveland. Texas to parents, A.J. Meekins and Opaline Harrison Meekins. She went to her Heavenly Home on January 4, 2024 in Humble, Texas at the age of 78. Janice was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, Texas where she loved fishing, especially with a Cane Pole. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Porter, Texas. Janice loved family reunions and celebrating birthdays, and was known as “Nanny” by everyone. She had a deep love for all her family and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents A.J. and Opaline Meekins; son, David Allen King. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Cindy Crouch and husband Robert, and Kathy Russell; brothers, Alton Meekins, and Burl Meekins and wife Pam; grandchildren, Monica Young and husband Eric, Ricky Foxworth and wife Angela, Robert Foxworth and wife Jessica, Lisa Tynan and husband Chris, Justin Russell and wife Morgan, Austin King, Marshall King, and Christopher King; 14 great-grandchildren, Amber, Joshua, Michael, Isaac, Ivan, Stran, Tyler, Kami, Bailey, Jena, Brayden, Elisa, Clara, and Breinna; numerous friends and extended family.

Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Grace Baptist Church in Porter, Texas at 3pm with Bro. Paul Brantner officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Grace Baptist Church Widows and Widowers.

