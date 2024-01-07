Delores “Dee” Ann Wetterman, 60, of Channelview, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 11, 1963, in Blythville, Arkansas, to the late Terrell and Shirley Bolton Jones. Dee graduated from North Shore High School, in North Shore, the class of 1982. Her greatest joy in life came from staying home raising her children.

Dee pursued many interests, some of which included going dancing, traveling, going to concerts, and chasing her favorite bands to see them perform. She loved to just go for long drives down country roads with no destination in sight. Dee enjoyed decorating for all of the holidays, and always looked forward to the next one, with her favorite being Christmas, Halloween and Easter. She was also an avid Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys fan. Dee was a social butterfly, making friends wherever she went. She had many pen pals throughout Europe.

Dee was very compassionate and cared about everyone. She was never one to judge someone, no matter the situation. Dee was known to her children’s friends as “Mom,” because she loved them as they were her own and would do anything for them. Dee was tremendously helpful and would often look for opportunities to give back to others. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her significant other Kelly Wetterman of Channelview; her daughter Kristina Resendez and husband Javier of Houston; her son Mat Wetterman and wife Melissa of Hardin; her grandchildren Memphis Wetterman of Hardin, Kara Resendez of Houston, Macyn Wetterman of Hardin, Gabriella Resendez of Houston, and Maya Wetterman of Hardin; her brother Ted Jones and wife Robbie of Houston; her sister Lisa Colfer and husband Bill of Katy; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Mat Wetterman, Eric Olmos, Javier Resendez, Bill Colfer, Cullen Colfer, Memphis Wetterman, Josh Lloyd, and River Lloyd.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Monday, January 8, 2024, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the funeral home, with Ted Jones officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

