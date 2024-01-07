William Henry Cooper, 71, of Tool, Texas, was born on September 3, 1952, in Alexandria, Louisiana, and peacefully departed this life on January 4, 2024, surrounded by his loving family in The Woodlands, Texas. He was the son of the late Rudolph Henry and Gloria Hendon Swanson Cooper.

William dedicated his career as a sheet-metal fabricator, showcasing his skills in transforming steel into works of art. A proud veteran, he served his country in the United States Army and was an active member of VFW Post 4133 in Trinidad, Texas, and a dedicated twenty-five-year member of the American Legion Post in Pasadena, Texas.

Known for his social nature, William was a true people person, never meeting a stranger. His extensive knowledge on various topics and his open-hearted nature made him a social butterfly. Despite being reserved, he exuded social confidence and was always willing to lend an ear or pick up the phone when someone called.

William was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of thirty-one years, Janice Cooper, of Tool, Texas; his children Elizabeth Cooper, of League City, Billy Cooper, of Colorado and Garrett Hill and wife Alisha, of Mont Belvieu; his grandchildren, Aaron Cooper and little Billy Cooper, who will fondly remember their grandfather; He is also survived by his sisters Debbie O’Kelley and husband Mark of Galveston, and Mary Duke of Galveston; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. William will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service to celebrate William’s life will be held on January 11, 2024, at 12 PM in Barrow Cemetery in Hankamer, Texas. Friends are welcome to join the family starting at 11 AM for a time of remembrance and support.

In his memory, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and the legacy of craftsmanship and compassion he leaves behind.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

