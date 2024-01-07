Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 4, 2024

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 4, 2024:
- Romero, Rodrigo – Possession of Marijuana
- Tanton, Darrell Wade II – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Talbot, Pamala – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bingham, Jerry – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Acosta, Sydney – Burglary of a Habitation
- Pena-Coto, Kenia Paola – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Cooling, Joe Franklin III – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture
- Wyatt Reed, Jamerson – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Thomas, Lawrence Ray Jr. – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Lenamond, Bruce Wayne – Other Agency Hold