Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 4, 2024

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 4, 2024:

  • Romero, Rodrigo – Possession of Marijuana
  • Tanton, Darrell Wade II – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Talbot, Pamala – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bingham, Jerry – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Acosta, Sydney – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Pena-Coto, Kenia Paola – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Cooling, Joe Franklin III – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture
  • Wyatt Reed, Jamerson – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Thomas, Lawrence Ray Jr. – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Lenamond, Bruce Wayne – Other Agency Hold
