The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 6, 2024:

Goodman, Cody Lee – Theft of Property

Lassiter, Brandon Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Reescano, Kilpatrick Lynn – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

