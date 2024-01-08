Lone Star College awarded $2.3 million in job training grants

Lone Star College was awarded $2,337,057 in Skills Development Fund (SDF) grants by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in 2023.

“As the Texas economy continues to grow, so does the need to invest in our workforce through skills development programs,” said Governor Greg Abbott in a statement. “These SDF grants to Lone Star College will help equip hardworking Texans in the Greater Houston area with the training they need to continue to thrive and advance in high-demand careers. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and Lone Star College for their partnership as we build a brighter economic future for every Texan.”

LSC received $321,812 in February, $168,399 in June and $1,846,846 in August to provide customized training to upskill over 1,150 employees of GCP Paper, Conroe Concrete Products, Bauer Equipment America, National Oilwell Varco – Grant Prideco, AmeriTex Machine & Fabrication, McCarthy Building Companies Inc., Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Tenaris. The $2.3 million SDF will provide a trained workforce in various industries like production, construction, energy, healthcare and machining.

“The Skills Development Fund is important to the Texas economy because it supports market-driven, local prioritization of workforce and business needs,” said Bryan Daniel TWC chairman in a statement. “Community partners like Lone Star College excel in providing programs that reskill and upskill employees to fill critical, in-demand jobs.”

SDF is the state’s workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes. The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996.

“Lone Star College is proud to work with the Texas Workforce Commission to keep Texas working,” said Mario K. Castillo, J.D., LSC chancellor. “We are excited about this new collaboration and look forward to helping our students succeed and enter the workforce.”

In addition to eight campuses, LSC is also home to eight Workforce Centers of Excellence that provide specialized equipment to offer hands-on learning. Spring 2024 registration is underway. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/Start. Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu

