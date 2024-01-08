New Caney man missing, authorities need public’s help

A New Caney man with cognitive difficulties is missing and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Ricky Barnhart was last seen at his home on FM 1485 in New Caney on Jan. 2, 2024. At that time, he was wearing a red and black flannel shirt and shorts.

He is described as 65 years of age, 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, Option 3 and refer to Case #24A003732.

