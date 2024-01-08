Lone Star College-Kingwood celebrates 20 years of Academy for Lifelong Learning

The ALL program (Academy for Lifelong Learning) at Lone Star College-Kingwood is celebrating 20 years of providing the community with free and low-cost classes and events.

ALL provides classes and events for retired, semi-retired, and working seniors. It also allows members to cultivate friendships and explore new interests and ideas.

The program began 20 years ago with just 71 members, six courses and six volunteer instructors. As of 2023, it has grown to more than 1,600 members across all campuses.

ALL members enjoy pickleball classes.

“It has been an incredible journey over the last 20 years to watch area senior adults take the hundreds of courses we have offered and see their lives change through making new friends and being introduced to fun, engaging educational classes,” said Pat Chandler, continuing education director at LSC-Kingwood.

ALL members say they love the opportunities the program provides. “ALL gives me something to focus on and have a purpose to my day,” ALL member Evelyn says. “I have always loved learning new things, so this is the perfect fit.”

Monica shared, “I have really enjoyed the diversity of the classes offered through ALL. The classes I have taken have had excellent instructors. The classes have sharpened my mind, taught me new skills and I have met some wonderful people.”

ALL is planning a celebration to mark the milestone during their open house on Friday, January 12 from 1-3 p.m. in the SCC. Attendees can get more information on enrollment, membership dues, and upcoming classes. Additionally, instructors will have tables at the event to provide more information on their courses.

LSC-Kingwood ALL offers more than 100 classes each semester. In spring 2024, courses will cover a variety of interests in computer and technology, culture, fitness and health, games, gardening, history, movies, music, theatre, politics, reading, safety, science and nature, senior issues, and much more.

Annual membership (Sept. 1-Aug. 31) is $25 for access to classes at all seven LSC campuses. There are no educational requirements. Although most courses are free, some may require a small event fee for supplies or entrance. For more information on the ALL program at LSC-Kingwood, the current schedule, or the upcoming open house, call 281-312-1660 or 281-312-1756, visit http://www.lonestar.edu/all.htm, or email kwall@lonestar.edu.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D. serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit Lonestar.edu.

