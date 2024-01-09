Ben Henry Findeisen, 79, of Splendora, Texas, passed away on January 4, 2024.

He was born August 11, 1944 in Texas City, Texas, to Henry John and Zada Elizabeth Powers Findeisen. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1962. Ben attended Tarleton State University and later transferred and graduated from Sam Houston State University in May 1967. He married his beloved wife, Sandy, on July 1, 1967. In August 1967, Ben started his teaching career at Splendora High School as a science teacher, retiring 36 years later from the same position.

During that time, he influenced and entertained several generations of Splendora’s students. In addition to classroom duties, Ben announced high school football games, judged FFA Progress Shows, sponsored Student Council, served as head of the Science Department, mentored many new high school teachers, and so much more. No matter the task, he enjoyed his time helping and giving to others. Ben was a long-time member of First Methodist Church, Cleveland where he served on many committees, led Sunday School, and was a familiar face at Children’s sermons and the Pumpkin Patch. He enjoyed being outdoors. His favorite hobby was fishing whether it was by himself, with his family, or with friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry John Findeisen; mother, Zada Elizabeth Long; stepfather, Jack L. Long; brother, Jack L. Long II. Ben is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sandy Findeisen; children, John Findeisen and wife Regina, and Kelly Carpenter and husband Scott; stepson, James Minteer and wife Janice; godson, Roy Wilks and wife Yolanda; goddaughter, Leslie Wilks; brother, Edgar John Findeisen and wife Irene; sister, Sally Jo Montgomery and husband Butch; grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Findeisen, Nolan, Barrett, and Travis Carpenter; step-granddaughter, Danielle Callahan and husband Joe; step great-grandchildren, William and Oliver Callahan.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Children’s Tumor Foundation at CTF.org; Shriners Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, at shrinerschildrens.org; or the Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org.

A visitation will be Friday, Feb. 2, from 5 pm – 8 pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 3rd at 10 am at the First Methodist Church in Cleveland, Texas.

