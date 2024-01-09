James Robert Pruett, known as “The Sandman,” peacefully passed away on January 5, 2024, in Dayton. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and brother. James will be remembered for his strong work ethic, calm personality, and his love for his family.

Born on March 2, 1938, in Houston, James was raised by his loving parents Luther Pruett Sr. and Angie McPike Pruett. He learned the value of frugality at a young age and carried this skill with him throughout his life. It was this diligence that ultimately led to the success of his self-employed sand delivery business.

When he was not working hard to provide for his family, James enjoyed spending time in his garden, nurturing plants and watching them grow. He also found joy in watching old Western movies, with “Gunsmoke” being one of his favorites.

James had a strong bond with his family and was a devoted husband to Gloria Pruett. Together they built a life filled with love and cherished memories. He was a caring father to Dale Pruett and his wife Annamarie, Michael Pruett, and step-son Ben Satterwhite and his wife Evelyn.

In addition to his immediate family members, James is survived by his brother Billy Joe Pruett and sister Diane Boriska and her husband Dennis. His legacy also lives on through his grandchildren Kathy, Tina, Luke, Emily, Ben III; great-grandchildren Reese, Kayla, Kamden, Ben IV, Antonio, Korina, Dewayne, Kallie, Katlyn, Brandon, Matthew, Ava and Charlotte; great-great-grandchild Adelyn; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Mr. Pruett was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, James Pruett.

A visitation to honor James’ life will be held on January 8th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home located at 1304 N Cleveland St, Dayton, TX 77535. The funeral service will take place on January 9th at 2:00 PM, also at the funeral home.

James Robert Pruett will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His strength, kindness, and unwavering love for his family have left an indelible mark on their lives. May his memory be a blessing to us all.

