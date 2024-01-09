Clarice Berndeen Glassco ‘Bea’ joined her heavenly father on January 6, 2024. She was the matriarch of our family and leaves us with many joyous memories of love and laughter.

She was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Heflin, Alabama, to Sadie and Clarence Gaines. She was the first of six children. She had a happy childhood and was a wonderful big sister. She began school in Bynum, Alabama before her family moved back to Heflin, where she continued her education and graduated in 1958. She played the flute in the Cleburne County High school band. She enjoyed those years of performing at football games, concerts, and in competitions. While in high school, she started working in Aunt Cora’s beauty shop, deciding on a career in Cosmetology. After graduating from Cosmetology school, she went back to Heflin to work with her Aunt Cora. She worked there until she married the love of her life, Ralph on December 10, 1960.

In the early years of marriage, Bea traveled the world with her love, Ralph until he retired from the Air Force in 1980. While living in Italy, she volunteered with Family Services, and pledged Beta Sigma Phi (1976), she was named Woman of the Year in 2003, 2017 and Chapter Sweetheart in 2008, she was a member of Coldspring United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing golf, ballroom dancing, spending time with her family and morning coffee with her love, Ralph. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend, and wonderful cook…..just ask her grandchildren about her famous chocolate chip cheeseball.

Preceded in death by her parents, and sister Deborah Nelms. Bea is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ralph; sons Skip Glassco, Matt Glassco and wife Staci; grandchildren, Ashleigh Lewis and husband Luke, Tyler Glassco and girlfriend Kara Kelly, Shelbilyn Ciranni and husband Michael, Garrett Bibby; great grandchildren, Avery Lewis, and Casey Ciranni; siblings, Clarence ‘Buddy’ Gaines, and wife Shirley, Lucretia ‘Sissy’ Berryhill, and husband Harold, Margaret Taylor, and husband James, Rick Gaines, and wife Vickie.

Services for Bea will be held on Thursday, January 11th, 2024. Visitation scheduled from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. The funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00 pm. Private family internment to follow.

