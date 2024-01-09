Patricia “Pat” Seals

Patricia “Pat” Seals, 64, of Saratoga, Texas, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, on January 4, 2024. She was born on February 16, 1959, in Jackson, MS.

Pat graduated high school at Barbers Hill in Mont Belvieu, TX class of 1978 and obtained a degree in graphic design at Lee College in Baytown, TX. Pat was known as a loving and caring mother to daughter Karen Seals and son Justin Seals. She loved children and cared for several in her home over the years including Shane Goodman and Patrick Edmonds who she considered her own. Pat was also known to be an animal lover and adopted many throughout the years.

In addition to her parents, CH and Ada Lawrence, Pat has been reunited with her beloved daughter Karen Seals. Pat is survived by her sons, Justin Seals and Shane Goodman; her brother, James Lawrence, and son Jesse; sister, Lori Lawrence, and wife Tatia; nephew, Curtis Lawrence and wife Christal and their children Aubrey and Brehannah; niece, Christine Jones, and son Luke; and chosen family Ashley Brown and daughter Mallory, and Kimberly Price.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Middle Town Cemetery, Saratoga, TX with a reception to follow at First Assembly of God Fellowship Hall.

