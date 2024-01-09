Cleveland High School retires jersey of renowned girls’ basketball coach

Cleveland High School paid homage to one of its most celebrated athletes, Coach Shiakiea Carter, by retiring her basketball jersey – No. 22 – in a poignant ceremony on Friday, Jan. 5, in the school’s gymnasium following a game between the Cleveland Lady Indians, Carter’s former team, and the Grand Oaks Lady Grizzlies, the team she currently is coaching in Conroe. Carter’s family and friends, city leaders, and Cleveland ISD administrators and school board trustees all took part in the celebration.

The event honored Carter’s storied career on the basketball court, from her days as a rising star athlete on the Lady Indians team and as a standout player for the Grambling University Lady Tigers, to her coaching career that started at Cleveland High School and led to Grand Oaks.

In the induction ceremony letter, read aloud at the event, it said, “Cleveland, Texas, and Cleveland High School were important locations for the emerging talents emanating from Shiakiea Carter. Her high school honors read like the job requirements for the top-tier college recruit that she was. From 1991 to 1994, Shiakiea was recognized for outstanding accomplishments in high school girls’ basketball in Texas. She was recognized in 1990-1991 as the unanimous choice as “Newcomer of the Year,” understandably she used this distinction to move herself to the second team, All District, and to be named All-Tournament. In her second year, 1991-92, she was named 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Regional, Tournament MVP and to a second honor as 1st All-Tournament Team. Her third year was even better when she was named 2nd Team All-State TWSA, 3rd Team All-State TBAC, 1st Team All-Regional TABC and 1st Team All-State Texas Basketball Magazine. In addition she was co-MVP District 23-4A Division and Tournament MVP. Shiakiea’s fourth year, 1993-94, was simply a repeat of the honors and accolades of the previous three, showing that she had top skills, great athleticism and a positive will to succeed.”

Left to right are Cleveland ISD trustees Amanda Brooks, Wendy McNair, Marvin Searles, Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless, Coach Shiakiea Carter, Cleveland ISD trustee Willie Carter, Mayor Danny Lee, School Board President Chris Wood, Cleveland High School Principal Dr. Bartholomew Miller, and Cleveland ISD trustee Robert Howell.

Carter went on to earn more accolades playing basketball at Grambling University. She was pivotal in leading the Grambling Lady Tigers to victory in the SWAC conference championship during the 1995-1996, 1996-1997, and 1998-1999 seasons. Carter ranks at No. 12 for steals in NCAA Division 1 with four steals per game. In Grambling Lady Tiger history, she ranks No. 2 in assists with 601, No. 3 in blocked shots – 59, No. 2 in steals with 470, No. 10 in rebounds with 519 and No. 10 in points scored with 1,329 points.

Coach Shiakiea Carter reacts to the announcement that her basketball jersey will be retired at Cleveland High School.

The determination and passion she exhibited on the court later became an inspiration as she returned to her hometown, shifting her role from player to mentor.

During the ceremony and on behalf of the City of Cleveland, Mayor Danny Lee presented Carter with a proclamation making Jan. 5, 2024, Coach Shiakiea Carter Day in Cleveland.

“This will probably never be repeated again by any other athlete,” Lee said, speaking of Carter’s extraordinary athletic abilities. “Thank you for the work you put in at Cleveland. God bless you. I wish you all the best in your continued career.”

After watching the drape pulled from the covering of her framed jersey, Carter explained how her life was shaped and influenced by her family members, people in her community and Cleveland High School, adding, “There’s no way I could have done this by myself … My heart is filled. Thank you, Cleveland.”

Coaches Brian Ricci and Daylyn Harrison Willie Carter and Coach Carter Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless and Coach Carter Mayor Danny Lee and Coach Carter

