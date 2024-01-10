Sharon Diane Cornelius Wells, a lifelong resident of Liberty, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2024, in Dayton. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Sharon was born on December 1, 1952, to Guy Cornelius and Dorothy May Graham Cornelius in Liberty.

Sharon was known for her warm and compassionate nature. She was a pillar of strength for her family, always lending a helping hand whenever needed. Her selflessness and generosity will forever be remembered by those whose lives she touched.

In 1970, Sharon married the love of her life, Barton Wells. Their union was blessed with three beautiful daughters: Brandy Corral and her husband Gene, Courtney Wells and her husband Josh Aguilar, and Heather Wells. Sharon was devoted to her role as a mother and took immense pride in raising her children with love and care.

As a grandmother, Sharon brought joy and laughter into the lives of her grandchildren: Logan Carter, Lance Carter, and Ava Aguilar. They adored their grandma dearly and will cherish the memories they shared together.

Sharon loved her hometown and her unwavering dedication to serving others made a lasting impact on many lives.

The loss of Sharon is deeply felt by her family, and all those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love will be dearly missed. May we find solace in the beautiful memories we have of Sharon and treasure the lessons she taught us about love, compassion, and living life to the fullest.

Sharon Diane Cornelius Wells leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will forever be etched in our hearts. We take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her loving parents, Guy Cornelius and Dorothy May Graham Cornelius, as well as her beloved husband, Barton Wells.

May Sharon’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may her memory continue to inspire us to spread love and kindness to others in her honor.

