Karson Jade Gipson was born January 1, 2024 at his home in Batson, Texas. He weighed 5 lbs. 9 oz., and was 19 inches long.

Karson blessed his Mommy and Family with 6 short days of precious memories before going to his heavenly home on January 6, 2024 at 9:28 in the morning in the NICU at The Women Center of Texas, Houston.

Karson experienced holding hands with his Mommy while she read him stories, kisses from his Mommy & family, listening to his family sing to him and being told “I love you” an unaccountable amount of times. His life was a brief gift that will be cherished forever in the hearts of his family.

Karson leaves behind his Mommy Bayle Gipson, brother Franklin Gipson of Batson, TX, maternal grandparents Jimmy and JoJanna Gipson of Batson, Texas, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

