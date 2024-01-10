Danny Edward Pagan departed this earthly life on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the age of 75. He was born on Dec. 23, 1948, to Luther Vernon Pagan and Naomi Pendergraff in Jonesboro, Ark.

Danny proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Danny was the owner and operator of Pagan Construction. He loved to work, was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting sporting clays, and spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish these precious memories are his loving wife of 56 years, Connie Pagan; his son Roger Pagan and wife Brenda; brothers, Larry Pagan, Jim Pagan and wife Mary, Johnny Pagan and wife Sherri, Ricky Pagan and wife Donna, Donald Combs and wife Sherie, and Dennis Combs and wife Jennifer; sister, Patricia Onstead; grandchildren, Courtney Carnes and wife J., Raylie Pagan, Kendale Pagan, Lauren Helman, Austin Markham, and Kennedee Markham; great-grandchildren, Declan Carnes, Emmett Markham, and Audree Najera; and a host of loving family and treasured friends.

Danny will have a visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Neal Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home.

All arrangements are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

