Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 8, 2024

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 8, 2024:

  • Vansau, Judy Amanda – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Switoyus, Regina Leah – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Morton, Jesse Dean – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
  • Scott-Goodson, Christina Ann – Assault/Family Violence
  • Garcia-Ramirez, Rafael – Reckless Driving
  • Randile, Lonzell – Possession of Marijuana
  • Viera-Baez, Jonathan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Harris County
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

