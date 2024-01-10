Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 8, 2024

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 8, 2024:
- Vansau, Judy Amanda – Driving While Intoxicated
- Switoyus, Regina Leah – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Morton, Jesse Dean – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
- Scott-Goodson, Christina Ann – Assault/Family Violence
- Garcia-Ramirez, Rafael – Reckless Driving
- Randile, Lonzell – Possession of Marijuana
- Viera-Baez, Jonathan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Harris County