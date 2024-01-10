Prepare now! Colder temps expected throughout Texas in coming days

Nearly three years ago, Winter Storm Uri brought hazardous conditions to millions of people across Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, causing widespread disruptions such as frozen pipes, impassable roads, and power outages.

It marked the coldest winter storm in Texas since 1989, catching many residents off guard. Because areas in these southern states are not accustomed to these long-lasting severe winter events, many residents did not know how to stay warm and safe during severe winter weather.

“Winter weather can impact roads, schools, businesses, cause power outages and disrupt our daily routines,” said FEMA Region 6 Administrator Tony Robinson. “It can also cause serious health risks, so now is the time to be #WinterReady to help keep you and your families safe.”

FEMA is encouraging everyone to be #WinterReady this year, follow these general winter preparedness tips to keep your family safe.

Winterize your home

Install weather stripping, insulation, and storm windows.

Insulate water lines that run along exterior walls.

Clean out gutters and repair roof leaks.

Check heating systems

Have your heating system serviced professionally to make sure that it is clean, working properly, and ventilated to the outside.

Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys.

Have a safe alternate heating source and alternate fuels available.

If you do not have working smoke detectors, install one inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement. Test batteries monthly and replace them twice a year.

Prepare your vehicle before travel

Get your vehicle ready for cold weather use before winter arrives.

Prepare a winter emergency kit to keep in your car in case you become stranded. The kit should include:

Cell phone, portable charger and extra batteries

Items to stay warm, such as extra hats, coats, mittens, blankets or sleeping bags

Food and water

Booster cables, flares, tire pump, and a bag of sand or cat litter (for traction)

Compass and maps

Flashlight, battery-powered radio and extra batteries

First-aid kit

Prepare for emergencies

Be prepared for weather-related emergencies, including power outages.  Stock food that needs no cooking or refrigeration and water stored in clean containers.

Ensure that your cell phone is fully charged.

When planning travel, be aware of current and forecast weather conditions.

FEMA’s #WinterReady campaign, launched last fall, urges individuals to identify and reduce winter risks. information on social media using #WinterReady and visit www.ready.gov/winter-ready for more details.

CenterPoint Energy also has tips to save energy and stay safe while keeping warm. These tips include:

Make sure your heating system is operating safely and efficiently. An annual inspection and tune-up by a qualified technician are recommended.

An annual inspection and tune-up by a qualified technician are recommended. Change or clean your furnace filter regularly. This helps maximize your furnace’s efficiency and life.

This helps maximize your furnace’s efficiency and life. Turn down your thermostat. By lowering your thermostat by 7-10 degrees at night or when you’re away for at least eight hours, you can potentially save 10% on your heating costs. With a programmable thermostat, you can have your heating system work around your schedule.

By lowering your thermostat by 7-10 degrees at night or when you’re away for at least eight hours, you can potentially save 10% on your heating costs. With a programmable thermostat, you can have your heating system work around your schedule. Keep warm air in and cold air out of your home. Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts. Close fireplace dampers when not in use, so you don’t lose heat.

Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts. Close fireplace dampers when not in use, so you don’t lose heat. Close window coverings and blinds. This will help insulate against the cold air outside.

This will help insulate against the cold air outside. Circulate warm air with your ceiling fans. Set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise slowly to move warm air from the ceiling to your living levels.

Set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise slowly to move warm air from the ceiling to your living levels. Use space heaters safely. Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away from it. A space heater that uses natural gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away from it. A space heater that uses natural gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating. Test your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms to make sure they work properly. Change batteries regularly. Alarms don’t last forever, so replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Change batteries regularly. Alarms don’t last forever, so replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Know the signs of CO poisoning. Early symptoms such as headache and fatigue are similar to the flu, but without a fever. Continued CO exposure can lead to more severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, difficulty thinking clearly and fainting. If everyone in a household is experiencing these symptoms, it could be CO poisoning. If you suspect you could have CO poisoning, leave the area immediately, get fresh air and call 911.

Early symptoms such as headache and fatigue are similar to the flu, but without a fever. Continued CO exposure can lead to more severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, difficulty thinking clearly and fainting. If everyone in a household is experiencing these symptoms, it could be CO poisoning. If you suspect you could have CO poisoning, leave the area immediately, get fresh air and call 911. Immediately report a suspected natural gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786. Don’t use electric switches and outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or close to the location or do anything that could cause a spark.

