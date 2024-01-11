Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 9, 2023:

Cadoree, Riqukee Nisha – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Grabill, Cheri – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Martinez, Sheila – Public Intoxication

McCain, Samantha – Order Setting Aside Bond (Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge)

Rodriguez, Matthew – Possession of Marijuana

Romas, Larry – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

