Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 9, 2023:

  • Cadoree, Riqukee Nisha – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Grabill, Cheri – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Martinez, Sheila – Public Intoxication
  • McCain, Samantha – Order Setting Aside Bond (Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge)
  • Rodriguez, Matthew – Possession of Marijuana
  • Romas, Larry – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
