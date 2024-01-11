Lee Ann Johnson Wheat, age 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 5, 2024, in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born on January 14, 1959, in Freeport, Texas, to parents John Howard Johnson and Joe Betsy Ann Baker.

Lee Ann’s early years were marked by her education in Tarkington, where she graduated with the class of 1977. Following high school, she embarked on a commendable career in law enforcement, working as a patrol officer and dispatcher for the Cleveland Police Department. Over the years, she continued to contribute her skills, serving in various roles, including as a jailor and in administrative capacities for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Department.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lee Ann was renowned for her kindness and gentle spirit. She rarely raised her voice, except to maintain order among her own children. Her devotion to family was evident, and she treasured the moments spent with her three brothers. A passionate football enthusiast, Lee Ann could engage in spirited discussions about college and professional teams, effortlessly quoting statistics and analyzing player performances. When not absorbed in a football game, she enthusiastically watched other sports events.

Lee Ann was not only known for her love of sports but also for her skillful crochet work. She could create blankets with remarkable speed and derived great joy from making them for anyone she thought could use one. Her culinary talents were equally remarkable, and she delighted in providing delicious meals for her family.

Lee Ann is preceded in death by her mother, Joe Ann Crenshaw; grandparents, Harm and Jessie Baker; uncle, Howard “Buzz” Baker; aunt, Dorothy “Toff” Jones and husband Paul; cousins, David and Howard Jones. She is survived by her son, Derek Johnson, and his wife Monika; daughters, Malerie Wheat, Julia Wheat, and fiancé Dustin Hightower; brothers Wesley Ialacci and Cheryl, John Johnson and Mandy, Gary Johnson and Denise; grandchildren, Mason Wheat, and Amara Johnson.

A memorial service to celebrate Lee Ann’s life will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. As we remember Lee Ann, let us cherish the warmth she brought to our lives and the enduring legacy of love she leaves behind.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

