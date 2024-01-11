Benny Gene Kite, a beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend, was born on February 2, 1942 in Cleveland, Texas. He passed away on January 6, 2024 at the age of 81.

Throughout his life, Benny demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment. He proudly served his country as a Marine Reservist from 1963 to 1967, exemplifying his love for America. After completing his military service, Benny embarked on a remarkable career as a lineman for Entergy, where he faithfully worked for over 44 years. His expertise and work ethic earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Benny’s talents extended beyond his professional life. He held a Rifle Marksman Badge and served as a Proof Tech, displaying his passion for firearms and ensuring safety in their use.

While we mourn Benny’s departure from this world, we find solace in knowing that he is now reunited with loved ones who preceded him in death. He joins his parents, John Edward Kite and Gracie Mae Griffin, and his brother Joseph Kite in eternal peace.

Benny leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. His devoted wife of 57 years, Patsy Ann Kite; sister-in-law Linda Duff; niece Deborah Irwin and her husband Otha; great-nephews James Sutton and Brad Irwin; great-great nephews Drake Sutton, Marshall Tompkins, Jasper Tompkins, Asa Tompkins, Luke Richardson; great-nieces Taylor Tompkins and her husband Ethen, Logan Richardson and her husband Michael, and Rendy Breland; as well as great-great nieces Lorelei Richardson and Lou’Casey Richardson.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 2pm. The ceremony will take place at Peebles Cemetery in Livingston, Texas, with Bro. George Hayden officiating.

