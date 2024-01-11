Bobby Ray Willis, 78, of Hull, Texas, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 12, 1945, in Malta Texas, to the late Mart Otis Willis and Lena Dell Revelle Willis.

Bobby proudly served in the U.S. Airforce. He was an avid hunter and fisher but most of all, he loved playing guitar and had the honor to play with Ray Price. Bobby was a jack of all trades, from being a carpenter, mechanic and being a truck driver throughout his life. He was a loving man who was firm to his word which brings his Cherokee Indian roots out. He was a godly man who loved the lord and had a strong disciplinary strict demeanor that will never be forgotten. He was a forgiving person but not forgetful. Bobby will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bobby Ray Willis Jr; brother, Otis Charles Willis; sisters, Virginia Nell Vigil, and Barbara Jo Ross.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dollie Willis; children, Mart Edward Willis, Adam and wife Racheal Willis, Rachel Leanne and husband Nick Schroder and Scarlett Leanne and husband Mark Shirley; sister, Joyce Carol Crawford; grandchildren, Kaylee Shirley, Amanda Young, Faith Applebaum and Heather Smith; numerous of grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Service, Batson, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

