Connie Renee Williams entered the gates of heaven on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the age of 65. Connie was born on January 20, 1958, to Charles Keene and Shirley Grantom in Houston, Texas.

She grew up in the country and loved to hunt and fish. Connie worked as a jailer in Montgomery County, where she retired after 21 years of service. Connie loved her family and was loved by all.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Keene, and grandson, L.J. Williams. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Douglas Williams; her children, Charla Williams, Justin Williams and wife Rachel, Chelbi and husband Andrew, Julia and husband Terry, Jaycie and husband Eric; grandchildren, Jace, Keith, Sheldon and Lora; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Amelia, Hannah, Kenstynn, Atlen, and Evelyn; brother, Curtis Keene; and a host of loving family and friends. Connie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

