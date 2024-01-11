Liberty mayor announces he will not seek reelection

Liberty’s long-serving mayor Carl Pickett will not run for another term in office, a decision that closes a remarkable 18-year tenure. The announcement came through a gracious, heartfelt letter Pickett gave to council members at the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, describing his time in office as a privilege and expressing hope that his service has nurtured cooperation and collaboration within city operations.

Pickett, the longest-serving mayor in the City of Liberty’s history, which dates back to 1837, is lauded for his steady and composed leadership, continually advocating for an attitude of courteous and professional service within Liberty’s departments. Pickett expressed gratitude toward city employees, sharing profound pride in his affiliation with them. He praised the commitment and diligence they have demonstrated over the years.

“I am so very, very proud to be able to say, ‘I was on their team,'” Pickett said of the city staff. “To my fellow council members, both current and past members, I appreciate the opportunity to have worked side by side with you in meeting the challenges we faced together. My main objectives have always been to create an atmosphere of inclusivity and harmony, while at the same time allowing all viewpoints to be heard and considered. For your patience and understanding, I thank you.”

Pickett first took office in 2006. His term will end in May 2024. Prior to being elected as mayor, Pickett served 21 years on Liberty ISD’s Board of Trustees. Public service runs deep in Pickett’s family – his father, Brad Pickett, served as mayor from 1938-1942, and his uncle, Ben Pickett, was a fire chief for the City of Liberty.

Pickett said his decision to not seek another term was one he pondered over the last two months with his wife, Laura.

“I felt like the time was right and it was something I needed to do. I wanted to create some more space in my schedule for other things. If you do the job of mayor correctly, if you perform the duties that are set for you, you give it the time and attention that it deserves and needs. You are an ambassador for the city and a facilitator for your fellow council members, and you attend certain functions outside of the city in terms of events and so forth. I don’t make them all but it’s part of the responsibility to be kind of the face of the city,” he said.

Pickett, never one to seek the spotlight, was reluctant when asked to describe what he believes to be are his biggest accomplishments as mayor.

“I don’t like to sing my praises. I think in a general sense I just try to make logical and reasoned decisions without a lot of political overtones. Politics is part of the job, but I’ve tried to minimize it. My philosophy is doing what I think is the right thing to do, making decisions and keeping the city on a fairly straight and narrow agenda,” the mayor said.

Pickett’s plan to step down at the end of his term in office came as unwelcome news to council and city staff. City Manager Tom Warner praised Pickett as an exceptional person with whom to work.

“He is the voice of calm. He never raises his voice and is always friendly. He’s good to the citizens of Liberty and he’s been an excellent liaison with city staff. He’s just been exceptional. Obviously I will still see him around, but I will miss the working relationship we’ve had. He’s a true public servant at heart,” Warner said.

Councilwoman Libby Simonson said while she has occasionally disagreed with Mayor Pickett on some council agenda items, she has always respected his leadership.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve with Mayor Pickett. He has served the City of Liberty for many years. His commitment to the City and citizens is undeniable. He has guided the City through many improvements, some completed and others in progress. Mayor Pickett will surely be missed,” she said.

Pickett hopes his exit will inspire a younger generation of city leaders to step up to serve.

“I wish I could get more people involved, not necessarily to serve solely in elected positions, but also in appointed positions. In the City of Liberty we have the Liberty Community Development Corporation – it’s a board of seven – and we have some other committees within the city that people can get involved in,” he said.

Pickett and his wife hope to spend more time at their beach house in Galveston, though Liberty will continue to be home. Pickett and his older brother, Ed, and son, Logan, will continue to operate their family-owned law practice – Pickett and Pickett PC, 524 Travis St., Liberty. Mayor Pickett also is a certified public accountant.

“Without any reservations, I can say I truly love this town that I have called home for my entire life. This city has been so good to me and my family – the support and kindness that you have shown to me and my family will never be forgotten. I hope the service I have rendered as an elected official has been marked by a sincere feeling of wanting to make positive contributions to this place in the world I call home,” Pickett said. “I am parting with a great deal of sadness but with absolutely no regrets. All of you have helped make my time as mayor a truly rewarding and uplifting experience – a feeling that I will take with me as I continue my journey through life.”

History of mayors in Liberty

2006-Present Carl Pickett 1998-2006 Bruce Halstead 1993-1998 Paul J. Henry 1980-1993 C. Scott Parker 1974-1980 Paul Daniels 1968-1974 Lewie Majors 1960-1968 Dempsie Henley 1956-1960 Dr. T. O. Davis 1954-1956 Vernon Poole 1950-1954 E. W. McLendon 1948-1950 W. Z. Trotti 1942-1948 E. W. McLendon 1938-1942 Bradford Pickett 1935-1938 Clopton A. Miles 1931-1935 Frank S. Griffin 1926-1931 H. O. Compton 1924-1926 Bert G. Riviere 1912-1924 Clarence A. Chambers 1908-1912 J. Frank Richardson 1906-1908 Ralph E. Eubank 1904-1906 T. Jeff Chambers 1902-1904 J. Frank Richardson 1897-1902 Joseph Riviere 1895-1897 Matthias Bristley 1892-1895 A. G. McCormick 1891-1892 John Bristley 1890-1891 Octave P. Baillio 1890 M. P. O’Connor 1884-1890 A. G. McCormick 1880-1884 Felix D. Smotridge 1876-1880 Sanders A. Hardin 1875-1876 Watson Dugat Williams 1875 Alcide Theriot 1873-1875 T. Jeff Chambers 1870-1873 Cumberland C. Chambers 1866-1870 Ezekiel G. Thompson 1865-1866 James Madison Hall 1862-1865 C. C. Lund 1862 James Madison Hall 1861-1862 Asa Abshier 1861 Dr. Pinckney L. Palmer 1859-1861 Christopher Bryan 1858-1859 Henry Clay Stone 1858 James Wrigley 1857-1858 George Loving 1854-1857 Christopher Bryan 1852-1854 C. C. Lund 1850 Christopher Bryan 1850 Charles L. Cleveland 1850 James Wrigley 1849-1850 Dr. Thomas A. Stanwood 1849 C. C. Lund 1846-1849 George Loving 1844-1846 B. Townsend 1843-1844 W. C. Abbott 1842-1843 A. B. Jones 1840-1842 George W. Miles 1838-1840 John S. Booth 1838 Dr. Henry W. Farley 1838 W. W. Tenley 1838 George Loving 1837 Dr. Henry W. Farley

