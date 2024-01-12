Cleveland ISD opening warming centers on two campuses for students, families

As frigid temperatures approach Southeast Texas, Cleveland ISD is acting preemptively to safeguard the well-being of students and their families.

Starting at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 14, and ending at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, Cleveland Middle School, 2000 E. Houston St., Cleveland, and Santa Fe Middle School, 7581 CR 3540 in Colony Ridge, will be open as warming centers to help families who may otherwise struggle with the cold temperatures.

According to Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless, this initiative reflects Cleveland ISD’s commitment to prioritize not only the educational needs of students, but the safety of students and their family members.

District police will also be on the campuses to ensure everyone’s safety. Only students and their family members will be welcomed into the warming centers, and student IDs will be checked upon entry.

Personal care items, such as blankets, jackets, pillows, folding chairs and sleeping bags, are permitted. Families should also bring their own food and drinks. No alcoholic drinks will be permitted.

Parents will be responsible for their children at all times and no pets are allowed.

According to the National Weather Service in Houston, an arctic front is expected to move through the area late Saturday night and Sunday. Hard freezes with temperatures below 24 degrees Fahrenheit will be a threat for many parts of Southeast Texas Sunday night through Tuesday night. Southeast Texans should expect some long durations of subfreezing temperatures.

Residents should finish their cold weather preparations before sunset Saturday. Outdoor pipes should be wrapped, sprinkler systems protected and you should have a plan for pets and neighbors who might need some help.

The projected high for Saturday is 63 degrees with the overnight low of 34 degrees. The high on Sunday is 36 degrees with the overnight low of 32. Temperatures go down even further on Monday, which will only see a high of 34 degrees. Overnight, the temperature is expected to drop to 19-20 degrees. Tuesday will be another frigid day with the high reaching only 33 degrees. By Wednesday, temperatures will start to go back up into the 40s.

