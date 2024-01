The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 10, 2024:

Cox, Kayle – Criminal Mischief

Dubois, Megan – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Neely-Harrison, Michael – Failure to Identify, Walked on Highway with Traffic/No Sidewalks

Ramos-Mata, Elizabeth – Property Theft

Whitson, Jesse James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

