Small plane forced to land on Grand Parkway in Liberty County

A small two-passenger plane was forced to land on the southbound lane of I-99 (Grand Parkway) near the Miller Wilson Road exit in southwest Liberty County around 12:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

According to a statement from Trooper Nathaniel Godfrey, the pilot – identified as a resident of Dickinson, Texas – was traveling from Palestine to Galveston, Texas, when the plane reportedly began experiencing mechanical problems.

“It is suspected that it was engine failure, but the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) is on its way to remove the plane from the roadway and do a better investigation into what went wrong,” Godfrey said.

When the pilot landed the plane, he was able to maneuver the plane into the emergency lanes and avoid shutting down the Grand Parkway.

No injuries were reported.

 

