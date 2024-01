The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 11, 2024:

Austin, John Wayne – Parole Violation

Crowder, Sara – Property Theft w/ 2 or more Previous Convictions

Hebert, Shawna – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kelley, Dakoda – Hold for Jefferson County (Possession of a Controlled Substance)

Villalobos, Fernando Ismael – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Austin, John Wayne Crowder, Sara Hebert, Shawna Kelley, Dakota Villalobos, Fernando Ismael

Share this: Twitter

Facebook