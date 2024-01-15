In loving memory of Sharon Denise McCain, age 66, of Crosby, Texas, who passed away on January 5, 2024, at her residence. Born on April 11, 1957, in Havana, Cuba, she was the proud daughter of Steve Benjamin and Virgilee Faltysek Ward. Sharon’s remarkable journey included graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, with the class of 1975, followed by over 20 years of dedicated service in the United States Navy.

Her naval career allowed her to explore various places and cultures, creating a tapestry of exciting stories. After retiring from the Navy, Sharon worked on the West Coast for Boeing Aircraft in Seattle before settling in San Diego, California. Returning to Texas to be close to family, she began working for Anheuser-Busch in Houston.

Devoted to her faith, Sharon was an active member of Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas, leading a grief class and Wednesday morning women’s Bible study. She enjoyed camping, vacationing, and family trips to SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. An antiques enthusiast, Sharon had a small shop, displaying her love for collecting and selling unique items. Her five Dachshunds held a special place in her heart, and she found solace crafting and sewing over the years.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Virgil Brent Ward and Benjamin Murray Ward. She is survived by her brotherSteve Ward and wife Melinda of Dayton, Texas; her sister Deana Ward of Beaverton, Oregon. Her legacy continues through her nieces and nephew Bethany Ward, Marcie Beamer, and Dusty Ward; and her great-nieces and nephews Bryant, Makenna, Rylie Kay, Cami, and Jake; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends,

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Crosby Church, 5725 US 90 in Crosby, Texas. She will later be laid to rest in the Houston National Cemetery. May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew and loved her.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

