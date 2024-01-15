Peggy Sellers

Peggy was born on October 15, 1961, to Stanley and Carrol Sellers and left us on January 3, 2024.

Waiting to greet her were her parents, Stanley and Carrol Sellers, her brothers, Elton and Wayne Sellers, grandparents and numerous family members and friends.

Left behind to “figure it out without her” is her son, Robert Moody, wife Ashley and grandson Aubury of Baton Rouge, LA; Her sister Karen Foyil and husband Kenneth of Saratoga, Texas; Her nephew Eric Gannon, wife Alison and nieces Katherine and Olivia of Boyds, Maryland; her nephew Dustin Gannon, wife Nicole and nephews Tyson and Weston of Saratoga, Texas, and many family and friends.

Peggy was raised in Saratoga where she enjoyed playing sports, hunting, and fishing. In her school years, she played many sports including golf, tennis, basketball, and baseball, and being the only girl in little league to ever hit a grand slam as she played and held her own with the boys, proving early she was going to make her presence known in the male dominated world around her.

She attended Lamar University to study safety and to become an EMT and paramedic.

She lived in many cities in Texas, and the United States and traveled abroad to pursue business opportunities, but finally made her home in Baton Rouge, LA.

Peggy found her love in the world of safety and risk management, and while living in Baton Rouge, her goal and vision to own a safety company became a reality and PS Safety and Risk Management was born.

She loved traveling, having lots of snacks, fishing, whether she was catching anything or not, and spoiling her son, grandson, and nieces and nephews.

Her love for family was evident in all that she did, and she made everyone she encountered feel special, whether in her personal or business life.

Peggy lived to influence others in a positive manner and was contagious with her smile, attitude, and mentorship. She was a giver and supporter of those in need and she taught us to live life to the fullest and to embrace your strength through battles and never let an obstacle in life defeat you.

She loved to help others and left a legacy to follow: Love big, Love always and Love unconditionally.



Services will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Visitation 10:00am-11:00am with the service immediately following at 11:00am at Faith and Family Funeral Home in Batson, Texas.

