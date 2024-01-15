Peggy Lee Haley, 84, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024, in Liberty Texas. She was born on January 17, 1939, in Knox City, Texas, to the late Alva Lee and Elnora Jewel Green Conner.

Peggy pursued many interests, some of which included embroidery, reading and spending time with her dogs. She enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her plants. Peggy was an amazing cook and loved preparing meals for her family. She found that her greatest joy came from being with her grandchildren who fondly called her grandmom. Peggy was a true caretaker and played a role in the upbringing of all her grandbabies. She was caring and selfless, always looking for an opportunity to help others. Peggy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Gary Conner; her grandson Christopher Haley; nephews Christopher Johnson, Gary Ainsworth and her son-in-law Del Woodard. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children Michael Haley and wife Merri of Dayton, TX, Jerry Haley of Fort Worth, TX, and Pam Woodard of Fort Worth TX; her grandchildren Jeremy Haley and wife Julie, Sherri Hailey and husband Daniel, Natalie Brown husband Duston, Jerad Woodard wife Dakota and Justin Cunningham; her great-grandchildren Hunter Hailey, Jayden Hailey, Ily Brown, and Adley Brown; her sisters Brenda Kemp and Glenda Ainsworth; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Benjamin, Texas.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

