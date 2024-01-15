Kenneth Allen Enloe, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on January 11, 2024 at the age of 79. He was born on January 6, 1945, in Cleveland, Texas, to Lawrence “Chick” Enloe and Martha Sherrod Enloe.

Kenneth will always be remembered for his dedication to his country as he proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service, Kenneth embarked on a successful career at Entergy where he worked for an impressive 42 years before retiring in July 2007.

One of Kenneth’s greatest passions was being outdoors. He found joy and solace in hunting and fishing, especially when spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents Lawrence and Martha Enloe, sisters Linda Jolly and Patsy Dunn, son-in-law Jeff Berton, and our beloved Josey Scott. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Cynthia Enloe; children Jenny Berton, Kim Parker and her husband Tommy, Mark Enloe and his wife Robin; grandchildren Amber Bryant and her husband Clint, Brittany Ratliff and her husband Cody, Lindsey Parker, Brooke Cole and her husband Cody, Chelsey Munsinger and her husband Cody, Courtney Boatright, Zackery Boatright, Kailey Parker, Ridge Enloe, Kaden Enloe, Trace Enloe; great-grandchildren Becca Bryant, Kyle Parker, Joseph Lewis, Kenley Lewis, Case Bryant, Piper Ratliff, Mallory Cole, Hattie Munsinger, Cole Bryant as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 15th from 5pm to 8pm at Pace-Stancil in Cleveland. Kenneth’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 16, at 10am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel, officiated by Bro. George Hayden. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston at 1pm.

The pallbearers will be Zackery Boatright, Ridge Enloe, Kaden Enloe, Trace Enloe, Glenn Scott, and Bill Bo Scott. His Entergy family will serve as honorary pallbearers.

