Joan Leverne (Atchley) Dailing, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away January 10, 2024, at the age of 79. She went to be with the Lord peacefully in her Highlands home with her daughter near her. She was born September 21, 1949, in Honobia, Oklahoma, to her late parents, Roy Benjamin Atchley and Jo Ella Allen Atchley.

Joan was the most loving, caring and selfless woman and always quick with an infectious laugh.

In her younger years she taught Sunday school at the family church and sang in the church choir where the beginnings of singing in front of an audience started. She was also a naturally good driver as during her first marriage she won second place in the powder puff Derby that she did not even know she was going to enter, driving their own car!

She had a great head for business. She had a successful singing career, recorded two records and was asked to tour with The Wilburn Brothers but chose to stay close and raise her only child Sherry Ann McKeegan. Later in life she and her husband Leo David Dailing opened a neighborhood store, that was needed, and prospered, then when they moved, opened a tavern. However, her greatest joy was in her family, close and extended. She delighted in doing for others and always tried to think of ways to surprise them or think of what they might need. She helped everyone she could, she always made time to listen to anyone who needed to talk. A truly loving and caring person she will be sorely missed.

Joan is preceded in death by her beloved husband Leo David Dailing. She also joins her parents Roy Benjamin Atchley and Jo Ella Allen Atchley in eternal rest. Additionally, she is reunited with her siblings Helen Eubanks, Larry Atchley, Kenneth Atchley, Wanda June Metcalf, Jeanette Kostka, Geraldine Davenport, Don Atchley, and Roy Atchley.

Joan’s memory will forever be cherished by her loving daughter Sherry McKeegan; grandson Kendall Kyle McKeegan; great-grandchildren Kameron Gage Mckeegan and Taryn Marie Mckeegan as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who were touched by her kindness and warmth.

To honor Joan Leverne Atchley Dailing’s life and commemorate her countless contributions, there will be a visitation held on January 17, 2024, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The visitation will begin at 12:00 PM and conclude at 1:00 PM.

Following the visitation, a funeral service will also take place at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, starting at 1:00 PM officiated by Ronnie Davenport and Chad Blaha. This service will be a time for loved ones to come together and celebrate Joan’s life while finding solace in their shared memories. Burial will follow at Sterling-White Cemetery in Highlands.

Joan Laverne Dailing will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her unwavering kindness, extraordinary talent, and remarkable selflessness have touched the lives of many. May her soul rest in eternal peace as her melodious voice continues to resonate in our hearts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

