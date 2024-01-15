School districts announce campus closings for Tuesday, Jan. 16

With more wintry weather in the forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 16, local school districts have already made the decision to close campuses and keep students and teachers at home.

So far Cleveland, Coldspring, Dayton, Devers, Goodrich, Hardin, Liberty, Shepherd and Tarkington ISDs have announced they will close on Tuesday. IL Texas campuses in the Colony Ridge communities have also announced they will be closed on Tuesday.

The Tarkington ISD Tax Office and the Liberty County Courthouse will also be closed on Tuesday.

Cleveland ISD also is extending the hours for its warming centers at Cleveland Middle School and Santa Fe Middle School. The extended hours are to 5 p.m. Tuesday. All enrolled Cleveland ISD students and their families are welcome.

Calvary Baptist Church, 816 N. Blair Ave., Cleveland, opened its warming center at 11 a.m. Monday. This shelter is open for the general public.

If you go to one of the warming centers, take your own blankets and bedding, snacks and drinks.

Bluebonnet News will keep up with the latest closings, so check back.

