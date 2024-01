The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 13, 2024:

Blake, Koby – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft

Cobey, Brandon Travis – Disregard No Passing Zone, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Improper Driver’s License for Vehicle Type, Property Theft

McBride, Glen Dell – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

