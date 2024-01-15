Texans urged to conserve electricity Tuesday morning

The Public Utility Commission of Texas is echoing a call from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. CT, Tuesday, Jan. 16.

With the winter storm encompassing the entire state and temperatures forecasted to be colder this evening and into the morning, ERCOT is forecasting higher demand tomorrow morning as Texans return to work and schools reopen.

ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. This morning, ERCOT avoided emergency operations due to the conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, combined with additional grid reliability tools.

ERCOT is expecting similar conditions on Wednesday, January 17, and the PUCT and ERCOT will continue to closely monitor conditions and keep the public informed through our communication channels. ERCOT will remain vigilant and communicate further if conditions change due to continued freezing temperatures and very high demand in the morning hours.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

Important Consumer Information

Outages: If you are experiencing an outage at this time, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electricity provider for more information.

Storm Resources Page: The PUCT’s Storm Resources page includes links to utility outage maps and contact information for local electricity provider.

Disconnections: The PUCT’s Consumer Protection rules prohibit electricity providers from disconnecting customers in Texas counties that are experiencing extreme weather conditions. More information on disconnection moratoriums and which counties are currently affected is available here.

Contact the PUCT: If you are experiencing and outage, first, contact your local utility provider for assistance. The PUCT’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) staff are working today (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and every day this week to answer calls and emails from consumers for additional help. To contact CPD, email consumer@puc.texas.gov or call 1-888-782-8477.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

