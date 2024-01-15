Jasper woman killed in 12-vehicle pileup on US 59 north of Shepherd

A deadly 12-vehicle pileup sparked by icy road conditions resulted in a series of five separate collisions on US 59 on the Trinity River Bridge north of Shepherd in San Jacinto County around 8:20 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 15. One person was killed and three others were sent to area hospitals.

A 37-year-old mother, Selina Gilchriest, of Jasper, suffered fatal injuries while trying to pull her 8-year-old daughter from the back seat of their vehicle – a Ford F-150 – after it struck other vehicles and was hit a second time by a tractor trailer. The deceased woman was pushed under one of the other vehicles in the crash and died while being transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston.

According to Trooper Angel Maldonado, who is in charge of the accident investigation for the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Toyota Tundra was traveling in the southbound lanes and lost control on the icy bridge. The Toyota was then struck from behind by a Freightliner tractor-trailer, which then veered into the inner lane of the southbound lanes of travel, striking a third vehicle – a Volkswagen Beetle.

The second crash occurred when an International tractor-trailer slowed down for the accident and was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer that was slowing down as well. After the second crash, a Peterbilt tractor-trailer was stopped in the middle of the lanes due to the accident. A Chevy Silverado was unable to stop in time, went around the Peterbilt and slammed into the International truck.

The third accident happened when a Toyota RAV slowed down for the accident and was rear-ended by a Chevy Impala. The Ford F-150, carrying Gilchriest, who was a passenger, a 37-year-old Jasper man, Drew Broom, and the 8-year-old girl, rear-ended the Impala.

A Kenworth tractor-trailer veered to the left to avoid the crash and a Nissan Rogue tried to slow down and ended up wedging itself between the F-150 and the Kenworth. The fifth and final collision happened when a tractor-trailer failed to slow down in time and struck the F-150 and the Nissan Rogue. The Nissan was dragged across the tractor-trailer it previously hit and pushed the F-150 where Gilchriest was attempting to get her child from the backseat of the vehicle. Before the child could be removed from the vehicle, the crash occurred.

Two female drivers, not including the decedent, were transported to hospitals, as were Broom and the 8-year-old girl.

Trooper Maldonado said there is no proper way to react in chain reaction collisions as people often die in cars and while standing along the roadways. His best advice for dealing with the icy roads is to stay off of them whenever possible.

“We are not used to this type of weather-related driving in Texas,” he said.

The accident closed the southbound lanes of US 59 until 2 p.m. Monday.

CRASHES REPORTED AT TRINITY RIVER BRIDGE IN LIBERTY

Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst and other firefighters, along with Liberty Police Department, responded to multiple crashes Monday afternoon on the Trinity River Bridge along US 90 on the west side of Liberty.

Hurst said four vehicles crashed along the river bridge and another accident occurred just west, taking out several of the crepe myrtle trees that are in the divided median. Briefly, US 90 was closed while emergency crews responded to the accidents and assessed the road conditions.

Hurst said his firefighters and EMS crews were running steadily all day. As all of the medic units were responding to wrecks or transporting victims to area hospitals, Chief Hurst made himself available at the Liberty Fire Station for any other emergencies that might arise.

“Please stay off the roads if you can. If you don’t have to get out, don’t. Take care of yourselves and your family members. Put on a good movie and stay at home,” he said.

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard and Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods said each of their cities were fortunate as they had avoided the weather-related crashes seen in other locations.

Broussard said US 59 and SH 105 Bypass both had a little ice on them, but TxDOT had taken care of sanding them down.

“We are encouraging everyone to stay put if they can. It’s still early and conditions are probably going to get a lot worse as the night goes on,” he said.

