Edward Craven was born on January 14, 1961, in Key West, Florida. He passed away on January 10, 2024, due to complications from dementia.

Edward is survived by his brothers Jackson B. Craven III and his wife Julie, Steven D. Craven, Michael P. Craven and his wife Josephina, and his nephew Russell J. Craven. Edward was preceded by his father Jackson B. Craven Jr and his mother Victoria L. Craven.

Edward was raised in La Porte, Texas and attended La Porte High School graduating Salutatorian for the Class of 1978. He attended the University of Texas in Austin earning an undergraduate degree in Biology. In 1983, Edward moved to Los Angeles, California, to begin work at Century City Hospital while attending UCLA and latter USC earning an MBA. He moved to New York City in 1994 to work in Hospital Administration at the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. He eventually returned to Texas and worked at the Bayshore Medical Center and HCA Tomball. He retired in 2011 to pursue his hobbies.

Edward was passionate about nature. He became obsessed with birds at a young age which grew into a lifelong pursuit of bird watching. He traveled to numerous countries in South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe to go on bird watching expeditions. He traveled extensively throughout the United States doing the same. He spent several seasons in support of the search for the believed extinct Ivory Billed Woodpecker after rumored sightings in Arkansas and Louisiana surfaced in 2005. He also became a volunteer education guide at the Armand Bayou Nature Center giving tours and lectures highlighting the local flora and fauna. Edward was also an avid swimmer. When not swimming at the local natatorium, he participated in many annual open ocean swims like the La Jolla Rough Water Swim and the Alcatraz Challenge. Edward was fluent in Spanish and German. He would spend several months living in Germany just to “practice my German”.

Edward’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes will be spread in a private ceremony.

