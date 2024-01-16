Sherman Lee Roach, 66, of Batson, Texas, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Sherman was born on November 23, 1957, to the late Kenneth and Sue Roach.

Sherman had a passion for working on cars and taking care of animals. He also loved to spoil kids. Not long ago he took a hunting trip with his boss and dear friend Greg Tousha where lots of great memories were made. Above all Sherman was a workaholic and worked at Triple T for many years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by parents; brother, Shorty Roach; and sisters, Rosie Roach and Tammy Roach.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Villanueva of Nederland, Texas; brothers, Donald Roach and Jamie Roach; grandchildren, Landon Orta, Kayleigh Trussell and Paisley Villanueva. Special friend Greg and his wife Kindra Tousha of Liberty, Texas.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas.

