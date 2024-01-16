Margaret Sue Burks entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the age of 69. Margie was born on February 12, 1954, in Houston, Texas to Fletcher “Bo” Spray and Minnie Brown Spray.

She was a faithful servant, and her love for studying the bible nourished her giving heart. She had a deep love for her family and found great joy in being involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

She was always willing to give her time, and opinions, to make sure those she loved were cared for. Margie treasured the holidays and enjoyed capturing all the memories with photographs. She was very creative and enjoyed crafting in her spare time and cooking for her family. Her legacy will live on through her family and friends.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Evelyn Spray and Lola Spray; and grandnephew, Robbie Little. Those left to cherish her precious memories are her loving husband, Donald Edward Burks, Sr.; her children, Tanya Michelle Null and husband Curtis, Donald Edward Burks, Jr., and Ronald Ray Burks and wife Danielle; grandchildren Travis Null and wife Jozy, Kailey Null, Jonah Burks, Alettra Burks, and Raylin Burks; niece Kimberly Little; nephew Jerry Deats; grandnieces, Brooke Salazar, Madison England, and Katelyn Deats; and a host of loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Margaret will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Neal Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Neal Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Grimes officiating. Interment to follow at Brookside Cemetery in Houston. Honoring Margie as pallbearers will be Donald Edward Burks Jr., Ronald Ray Burks, Jerry Deats, Curtis Null, Travis Null, and George McWilliams. Honorary pallbearers are David Abernathy, Jonah Burks, and Robert Little.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Sue Burks, please visit our floral store.

