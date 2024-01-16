Margaret Sue Burks

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Margaret Sue Burks entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the age of 69. Margie was born on February 12, 1954, in Houston, Texas to Fletcher “Bo” Spray and Minnie Brown Spray.

She was a faithful servant, and her love for studying the bible nourished her giving heart. She had a deep love for her family and found great joy in being involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

She was always willing to give her time, and opinions, to make sure those she loved were cared for. Margie treasured the holidays and enjoyed capturing all the memories with photographs. She was very creative and enjoyed crafting in her spare time and cooking for her family. Her legacy will live on through her family and friends.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Evelyn Spray and Lola Spray; and grandnephew, Robbie Little. Those left to cherish her precious memories are her loving husband, Donald Edward Burks, Sr.; her children, Tanya Michelle Null and husband Curtis, Donald Edward Burks, Jr., and Ronald Ray Burks and wife Danielle; grandchildren Travis Null and wife Jozy, Kailey Null, Jonah Burks, Alettra Burks, and Raylin Burks; niece Kimberly Little; nephew Jerry Deats; grandnieces, Brooke Salazar, Madison England, and Katelyn Deats; and a host of loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Margaret will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Neal Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Neal Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Grimes officiating. Interment to follow at Brookside Cemetery in Houston. Honoring Margie as pallbearers will be Donald Edward Burks Jr., Ronald Ray Burks, Jerry Deats, Curtis Null, Travis Null, and George McWilliams. Honorary pallbearers are David Abernathy, Jonah Burks, and Robert Little.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Sue Burks, please visit our floral store.

Previous articleSherman Lee Roach
Next articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 14, 2024
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.