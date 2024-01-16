Mont Belvieu man shot by police responding to disturbance

The Mont Belvieu Police Department (MBPD) is providing this information regarding an Officer Involved Shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2024, in the parking lot of the Eaglebrook Apartments located at 10855 Eagle Drive in Mont Belvieu.

At 2:32 p.m., MBPD Officers were dispatched to the Eaglebrook Apartments parking lot in reference to a possible disturbance involving an armed person sitting inside a vehicle. Officers arrived on-scene within minutes and located the parked vehicle, occupied by a male in the driver’s seat.

As officers approached the vehicle, they observed him to be armed with a handgun and began giving him verbal commands. The subject failed to comply with verbal commands and because of his actions, posed an imminent threat to the safety of the officers and the public, resulting in one of the Officers being forced to discharge their duty weapon in self-defense.

The subject sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was immediately provided with emergency medical assistance by the officers.

Mont Belvieu Fire/EMS also responded and provided ongoing medical treatment before the subject was flown by Life Flight to a Houston hospital. As of Monday morning, Jan. 15, the 35-year-old Mont Belvieu resident was in stable condition.

As per MBPD policy on officer involved shootings, the Texas Rangers were called to the scene and will be handling the investigation and presentation to a Grand Jury. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, as per department policy, pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is an active investigation being conducted by the Texas Rangers and pending the completion of their investigation, all further questions or requests for comments will be referred to them.

