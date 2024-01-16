Montgomery County Pct. 4 makes three felony arrests

The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, led by Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with separate felony cases.

On Jan. 12, at approximately 12:20 p.m., deputies responded to an assault report at the 19300 block of Riverwalk Drive, Porter, Texas. Esmeralda Hernandez, 35, of Porter, Texas, was arrested following an investigation into an incident where she assaulted two family members using items as deadly weapons.

Hernandez faces two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. The victims received treatment for minor, non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Esmeralda Hernandez Juan Contreras Tristan Stephen Patterson

Additionally, on the same day, deputies executed two successful warrant services between 2 and 4 p.m. Juan Contreras Tristan, 27, of Houston, Texas, was apprehended for Robbery, a second-degree felony, related to a 2020 incident at The Woodlands Mall.

Stephen Patterson, 58, of Cypress, Texas, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), also a second-degree felony. Both individuals are currently detained at the Montgomery County Jail.

Constable Hayden commends the dedication of the deputies, whose continual efforts ensure the safety of the precinct. The support from the community is invaluable in aiding the fight against crime and in crime prevention initiatives.

