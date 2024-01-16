Moss Bluff man missing, family seeking public’s help

A 65-year-old Moss Bluff man disappeared Monday night, Jan. 15, and his family has been unable to locate him despite exhaustive searches Tuesday near his home off of CR 133 in south Liberty County.

According to his daughter, Donna Clay, and his wife, Kay Gibson, the missing man – Don Williams – has been struggling with memory loss following a stroke. They say he may be confused and unable to find his way home.

“I am starting to panic. I figured he had run out of gas somewhere, but we can’t find the truck nowhere,” said Kay. “The longer he is gone, the more we worry for him. I just want him to be okay. He is my life.”

Don Williams and wife, Kay

Gibson said earlier in the day there were signs that Don’s memory was failing when they went out to the store and he passed up their house and became confused. She said a couple of months ago, Don took a friend home and then couldn’t remember why he was there.

On the night of his disappearance, Don’s behavior was increasingly odd as he was overheard talking to himself extensively in the living room of their home. Kay said he appeared briefly in the doorway of their bedroom around midnight and then stepped outside. She assumed he had gone to his workshop but later discovered that his truck was gone.

He left without his wallet or any of his belongings, and his truck was running low on fuel, Kay said.

“I am hoping he got somewhere and got lost, and just can’t remember how to find his way back home,” she said.

Don is described as a balding white man, approximately 5-foot 9-inches tall, slim build, with gray hair and a gray beard. It is believed he was wearing blue jeans, blue T-shirt, beige jacket and brown work boots. His truck is a 2012 Chevy one-ton pickup truck with a big rack in the bed.

His disappearance has been reported to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.

