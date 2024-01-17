Dayton ISD recognizes trustees for School Board Appreciation Month

Each January, communities across the state of Texas come together to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month, recognizing the dedicated individuals who play a crucial role in shaping the future of our education system.

“Dayton ISD is thankful for the hours devoted and volunteered each month from our School Board Members. We truly have the best around! We appreciate their leadership, vision, and advocacy for our students and staff. They are invested in our community, both city and school,” said Dr. Jessica Johnson, superintendent of Dayton ISD.

Collectively, the Dayton ISD trustees have an impressive 100 years of school board service amongst them.

“If you see a Board Member this month, please make sure to let them know how much you appreciate their hard work and dedication to helping our students grow and achieve their full potential,” Johnson added.

Board President C.D. Williams
Vice-President Chris Shumaker
Secretary Thomas Payne
Trustee Dr. Luke Chachere
Trustee Josh Day
Trustee Linda Harris
Trustee Rachel Ansley
