2 killed in fatal accident in Mont Belvieu, driver charged with 3 felonies

A Baytown man is facing two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon stemming from a one-vehicle car crash on Tuesday, Jan. 16, in the 1700 block of FM 565 at E. Winfree Ave. in Mont Belvieu.

According to a statement from Mont Belvieu Police Department, 20-year-old Rubin Rene Villarreal, of Baytown, was traveling in a 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with two passengers – 17-year-old Presley Elizabeth Cauthen, of Mont Belvieu, and 14-year-old Kailei Nicole Rhodes, of Baytown – when Villarreal reportedly failed to negotiate a curve in the road and struck a utility pole and tree, ejecting one of his passengers.

“There were no weather-related factors [as] road surfaces were dry and ice-free,” the statement reads.

Both Cauthen and Rhodes were pronounced deceased at the scene by Chambers County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Blake Sylvia. Their next of kin were notified of their passing.

Villarreal was transported by Mont Belvieu EMS to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where he was treated for his injuries and later released. Upon his release from the hospital, he was arrested by Mont Belvieu Police Department and charged with the three felony charges. His bonds were set at $250,000 for each of the counts of Criminal Negligent Homicide and $25,000 for the count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

In addition to the MBPD arrest charges, investigators also determined that Villarreal had three outstanding felony warrants with no bonds out of Harris County for Aggravated Robbery, Burglary, and Evading Detention in a Vehicle. He was booked into the Mont Belvieu PD Holding facility before being transported to the Chambers County Jail.

FM 565 was closed for several hours while the Mont Belvieu Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team completed their investigation and while CenterPoint Energy crews completed the replacement of the broken utility pole.

