Liberty Municipal Library memorials, Jan. 2024

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Liberty Municipal Library is honored to have new books added to the library in memory of local residents. The memorials for January 2024 include the following:

  • In memory of Simon Angell, given by Jerry & Anissa LaChapell & Sons: African Americans in Lafayette and Southwest Louisiana
  • In memory of Mary Anne Campbell, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: The Big Backyard
  • In memory of Hunter Ethan Creel, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: Livin’ Just to Find Emotion: Journey and Story of American Rock
  • In memory of Dr. Albert Delaney, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: Beverly Hills Spy
  • In memory of Cassie Edmonds, given by David & Wydette Hulvey: The Big Book of Happy Crafts; The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece
  • In memory of Anthony “Tony” Fontenot, given by Jerry & Anissa LaChapelle & Sons: There Was an Ol’ Cajun
  • In memory of Juneid Newton Majors, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: Hot Sheet
  • In memory of Naomi Riggs, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: Feel Good Productivity: How to Do More of What Matters to You
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

