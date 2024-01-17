Liberty Municipal Library memorials, Jan. 2024

Liberty Municipal Library is honored to have new books added to the library in memory of local residents. The memorials for January 2024 include the following:
- In memory of Simon Angell, given by Jerry & Anissa LaChapell & Sons: African Americans in Lafayette and Southwest Louisiana
- In memory of Mary Anne Campbell, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: The Big Backyard
- In memory of Hunter Ethan Creel, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: Livin’ Just to Find Emotion: Journey and Story of American Rock
- In memory of Dr. Albert Delaney, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: Beverly Hills Spy
- In memory of Cassie Edmonds, given by David & Wydette Hulvey: The Big Book of Happy Crafts; The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece
- In memory of Anthony “Tony” Fontenot, given by Jerry & Anissa LaChapelle & Sons: There Was an Ol’ Cajun
- In memory of Juneid Newton Majors, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: Hot Sheet
- In memory of Naomi Riggs, given by Jim & Sandra Sterling: Feel Good Productivity: How to Do More of What Matters to You