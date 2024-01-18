Dayton Rotary Club welcomes CASA advocate

The Dayton Rotary Club conducted a brief business meeting before welcoming CASA Advocate Sandra Tilton. Rotarian Stephanie Montgomery introduced the program and expressed her appreciation for this particular organization and cause.

Sandra Tilton started with CASA Liberty & Chambers Counties in January 2017 as Training Coordinator where she continues to serve CASA in that capacity today. This was a natural transition from the public education world. Tilton retired after 30 years in education as an administrator and teacher. Sandra graduated from Barbers Hill High School, Lamar University, and University of Houston/Clear Lake and certainly has a passion for children.

The CASA Trainer explained CASA and provided the Rotarians with the mission and vision of this organization. MISSION: CASA of Liberty & Chambers Counties advocates for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system, through the training and support of community volunteers. VISION: To provide a CASA for every child who needs one.

When a child enters the foster care system because their home is no longer safe, a judge may appoint a committed Child Advocate to help them. That volunteer is called a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).

Tilton explained that all Child Advocates are screened and highly trained and then appointed by judges to represent and advocate for a child’s best interests in the child protection system. Child Advocates are each assigned to help one child or set of siblings at a time.

She encouraged anyone who might be interested to simply get involved. “CASA volunteers are individuals from all walks of life who speak up for a child’s best interests in court. You are not a foster parent; you are a voice making a real difference at a critical turning point in the child’s life. Currently, we have 68 volunteers including Board Members but we are always looking for more!”

Sandra passed out flyers for the upcoming Boots and Bandanas event that is coming at the end of January. This annual event is an evening of fun, dinner, live and silent auctions and entertainment. The proceeds go to the Liberty and Chamber Counties CASA to benefit their ongoing work to support children and families in crisis. If anyone is interested in attending, sponsoring or supporting the Boots and Bandanas event, please contact CASA at 936-334-9000.

Sandra wrapped up her program by stating, “I love being part of this organization where everyone is working for children who need a chance to have a better life. I have never met so many people who are willing to give of their time and talents to help children. It has been an honor to work with and train such dedicated people.”

