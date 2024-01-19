Dayton teacher recognized by Houston Area Alliance of Black School Educators

Sunshine Mouton, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Colbert Elementary School in Dayton, has been named an Outstanding Teacher by the Houston Area Alliance of Black School Educators. She and others will be recognized during an awards ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Bayou Event Center in Houston.

Mouton, who has 19 years in education, has taught for Dayton ISD for the last nine years. She previously taught school for Hull-Daisetta ISD. She is a graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont where she earned a bachelor degree in sociology. She continued her studies and earned a masters degree in education at Grand Canyon University, an online college.

Mouton is the daughter of a teacher – Teresa Bellard, who taught at Hull-Daisetta ISD for 33 years. The second oldest of Mouton’s four sons is a teacher and coach for Hull-Daisetta ISD, and another son in college aspires to follow in their footsteps.

She was nominated for the award by Sonya Woodfork, the principal at Colbert Elementary, and was notified last Friday that she was picked as one of this year’s Outstanding Teachers.

“I was shocked and excited. It was unexpected. In 2020, I was Teacher of the Year for Colbert, but the pandemic was going on and there wasn’t a lot of fanfare for the award. I am happy to be recognized again this year,” Mouton said.

When asked why she loves teaching, Mouton said, “I love the connections teachers make with kids. I enjoy seeing the growth in my students throughout the school year. Teaching is a rewarding career. With pre-K students, a lot of them come in not knowing anything, but by the end of the year, they have learned to write their names, know their colors and letters. You get to sing with them, tell silly jokes and they all love you.”

Her advice to other teachers starting in the profession is to be genuine and authentic with the students.

“It’s okay to laugh with them, to talk to them and provide a nurturing environment,” she said.

About HAABSE

The Houston Area Alliance of Black School Educators (HAABSE), an affiliate of both the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) and the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE), was organized in May of 1986. HAABSE’s primary goal is to enhance the education of all students. HAABSE is particularly sensitive to the needs and interests of the Black community. Using the HAABSE network, members can share and provide many valuable professional services and intervention strategies focused on improving the educational environment of Black youth and educators in our community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

